DRDO developing critical defence components indigenously: DRDO chief

We have developed the seat ejection system, a life-saving product for the pilots and several pyrotechnic cartridges, Kamat told reporters at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, where the 14th edition of the biennial Aero India-2023 is underway.The premier defence organisation has also indigenously developed an engine with 180 HP capacity for the UAV Tapas.This engine has been indigenously developed and very soon, maybe in two months, it will be a part of Tapas.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on developing a precision guidance kit, a seat ejection system for the pilots and pyrotechnic cartridges, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said here on Tuesday.

The DRDO is also coming up with an engine for its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Tapas.

“We are working on the precision guidance kit. We have developed the seat ejection system, a life-saving product for the pilots and several pyrotechnic cartridges,” Kamat told reporters at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, where the 14th edition of the biennial Aero India-2023 is underway.

The premier defence organisation has also indigenously developed an engine with 180 HP capacity for the UAV Tapas.“This engine has been indigenously developed and very soon, maybe in two months, it will be a part of Tapas. It can go up to 17,000 ft altitude and it has worked satisfactorily,” he said.

The DRDO chief said the organisation has displayed 321 products at the Aero India show, including some critical components.“In the Aero India, we have showcased some of our air delivered bombs and many are on display,” he added.

