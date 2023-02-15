U.S. approves possible sale of military systems support to Kuwait -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of planning and support services to Kuwait for the Gulf Arab country's military medical command, for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be healthcare IT company Cerner Corporation, which is owned by tech firm Oracle Corp .
