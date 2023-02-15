Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg: NATO countries increasing production of 155 mm artillery rounds

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:51 IST
NATO's Stoltenberg: NATO countries increasing production of 155 mm artillery rounds
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The head of NATO said on Wednesday that NATO countries are increasing the production of 155 mm artillery rounds and needed to ramp up that production even further to help Ukraine against Russia.

"Artillery shells 155 are increasing," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

"So yes, things are happening but we need to continue, we need to step up even more. This is now becoming a grinding war of attrition and a war of attrition is a war of logistics," he added.

