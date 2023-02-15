Microsoft and Shell team up to impart digital skills to students in vocational education institutes.

Microsoft has joined forces with Shell to impart digital skills to underserved youth in vocational education institutes in India and open new learning and employment avenues for them.

This collaboration aims to equip 5,000 students, particularly those in non-IT trades, in 24 government institutes in six states including Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu with digital productivity and employability skills, and prepare them for digital careers in manufacturing and energy sectors.

Commenting on this collaboration, Latika Taneja, Head of Corporate Relations, Shell India, said, "Shell India is committed to support reskilling and upskilling programs to take employment opportunities within evolving energy and manufacturing markets, closer to the community. This collaboration between Shell and Microsoft will help create a future-ready workforce and open new avenues of learning and job opportunities for students in ITI and polytechnic colleges."

In a press release on Wednesday, Microsoft said that the joint initiative will support the enhancement of digital learning labs at these institutes and build the capacity of faculty members to sustain the outcomes of the program. SRF Foundation will deploy the program in each of the six states and provide 240 hours of training, which includes modules on data analytics and sustainability at the workplace.

"In today’s digital-driven economy, it is critical to equip the youth in vocational education, especially in non-IT trades with digital skills to meet the demands of the rapidly transforming sectors. We are excited to join forces with Shell on this crucial initiative empowering skills for jobs and look forward to making a positive impact on the youth of India," said Gunjan Patel, Director, Microsoft Philanthropies India.