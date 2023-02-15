Left Menu

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

The main tasks of the committee will also involve studying existing mobile network and propose technical guidelines for the installation of BTS towers around the jails, added the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:47 IST
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday gave his nod for the formation of a 10-member panel to study jammer technologies across the globe so that they can be deployed in Delhi jails to completely disable mobile signals, officials said on Wednesday.

The committee constituted under the chairmanship of DG (Prisons) comprises experts and scientists from IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, DRDO, C-DAT as well as IB and SPG officers as members, they said.

This committee will suggest the technology to Delhi government for implementation of the jammer system, including 5G network in jails, they added. The government is working to tighten prison security and ensure that mobile phone operations are completely banned there, said a Delhi government statement.

A proposal was received by the government from its Prisons department for constituting a high level technical committee to strengthen the jammer system in Delhi jails, it said.

The committee will study and ascertain various available technologies regarding their effectiveness in blocking incoming and outgoing calls, SMS and data services in the jail premises, checking mobile signals, including the 5G network, and suggest solutions, it said. Sanjay Baniwal, DG( prisons) will head the committee comprising IISc Bangalore professor A Chockalingam, professor Devendra Jalihal, IIT Madras, Manish Kumar, DRDO, Sukhpal Singh,Bluemax Stephen, Devdas B, Sandeep Agarwa, C-DAT as well as IB joint deputy director AKP Pandya and Santosh Kumar from SPG. The main tasks of the committee will also involve studying existing mobile network and propose technical guidelines for the installation of BTS towers around the jails, added the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023