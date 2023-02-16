Australian zinc mine rescue team finds vehicle of missing workers

Left Menu

China's MMG on Wednesday halted operations at the underground mine after two people employed by contractor Barminco, owned by Perenti, fell down a hole which authorities said had happened due to a "ground collapse." The rescue team used drones, heavy underground mining equipment and video imagery overnight to locate the light vehicle which the company believed the two missing employees were driving, Perenti said in a statement.

Australian mining services provider Perenti Ltd said on Thursday that a rescue team had located the vehicle used by two company employees, who went missing after falling down a hole at MMG Ltd's zinc mine in Queensland state. China's MMG on Wednesday halted operations at the underground mine after two people employed by contractor Barminco, owned by Perenti, fell down a hole which authorities said had happened due to a "ground collapse."

The rescue team used drones, heavy underground mining equipment and video imagery overnight to locate the light vehicle which the company believed the two missing employees were driving, Perenti said in a statement. "The situation is still evolving," Perenti Chief Executive Mark Norwell said. "We continue to be hopeful that a positive outcome can be achieved."

