U.S. dollar advances after producer prices, jobless claims data

The dollar gained on Thursday after data showed U.S. producer prices for January came in higher than expected and jobless claims fell, suggesting that the Federal Reserve will have to keep monetary policy tight for some time to bring down inflation. The U.S. producer price index bounced to 0.7%, higher than both consensus forecast of 0.4% and the December number, which showed a drop 0.2%.

U.S. jobless claims data also showed a resilient labor market, with claims of 194,000, compared with expectations of 200,000, according to a Reuters poll. The dollar index was last up 0.2% at 104.02. Against the yen, the greenback turned higher, trading at 134.225 yen , slightly up on the day, while the euro slipped 0.1% to $1.0671.

