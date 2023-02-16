Union MoS launches capacity building programme for senior scientists

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched a 'Capacity Building Programme for Senior Scientists in Effective Leadership and Creativity' at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), ASCI said.

The programme aims to impart creative thinking skills to participating scientists, enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership, it said.

This, in turn, will enable scientific establishments to operate more effectively in today's competitive environment, the college stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh stressed on the importance of focusing on those who are in their 30s and 40s as they will have the energy to serve the country for another 25 years.

''I would just end up making a small suggestion that we could focus on those who are in the age group of 30s, 40s. Because, they have another 25 years of energy and capacity to serve for the nation,'' he said.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of CBC, ASCI Chairman and former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)