BRIEF-India Tax Department Spokesperson On BBC Says Statements Taken From Employees Including Those Connected To, Primarily, Finance, Content Development

* INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON ON BBC - DURING COURSE OF SURVEY PROCEEDINGS STATEMENTS OF ONLY THOSE EMPLOYEES WERE RECORDED WHOSE ROLE WAS CRUCIAL

* INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON ON BBC - STATEMENTS TAKEN FROM EMPLOYEES INCLUDING THOSE CONNECTED TO, PRIMARILY, FINANCE, CONTENT DEVELOPMENT * INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON ON BBC - NO DIGITAL DEVICES WERE CONFISCATED DURING SURVEY PROCEEDINGS

* BBC EDITORIAL STAFF WHO WERE NOT CONSIDERED CRUCIAL FOR PROCEEDINGS WERE ALLOWED TO ENGAGE IN ROUTINE ACTIVITIES - INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON * INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON - BBC STAFF PERSONNEL WERE ALLOWED TO GO EVEN TO THEIR RESIDENCES AT NIGHT, AS AND WHEN ASKED FOR

* INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON ON BBC-CLONING OF DATA WAS CARRIED OUT ONLY FOR DEVICES CONSIDERED IMPORTANT, ALL WERE RETURNED BACK AFTER SUCH CLONING * INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON ON BBC - TAX OFFICIALS CANNOT LEAVE PREMISES TILL CONCLUSION OF SURVEY PROCEEDINGS

* INDIA TAX DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON ON BBC - UPON CONCLUSION OF PROCEEDINGS ALL TAX OFFICIALS HAVE NOW LEFT BOTH PREMISES

