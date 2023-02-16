Left Menu

Instagram rolls out broadcast chat feature 'Channels'

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:17 IST
Instagram rolls out broadcast chat feature 'Channels'
Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday. "I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first." The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.

