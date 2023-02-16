Left Menu

Tesla recalls 362,000 U.S. vehicles over Full Self-Driving software

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tesla Inc is recalling 362,000 U.S. vehicles because its Full Self-Driving software may cause a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The agency said the Tesla software allows a vehicle to "exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash." Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Tesla said is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

