Susan Wojcicki stepping down as CEO of YouTube, to be replaced by Indian-American Neal Mohan

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki,who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, is stepping down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki, 54, said she in her blog post that she will focus on ''family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about.'' Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

