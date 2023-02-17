BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "The Word "Recall" For An Over-The-Air Software Update Is Anachronistic And Just Flat Wrong" - Tweet
Feb 16 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK SAYS "THE WORD “RECALL” FOR AN OVER-THE-AIR SOFTWARE UPDATE IS ANACHRONISTIC AND JUST FLAT WRONG" - TWEET Source text link: https://bit.ly/3k0W84Z Further company coverage:
