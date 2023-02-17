PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17
Headlines -SNP to elect successor to Nicola Sturgeon by March 27 -Legal & General sues Glencore in latest corruption fallout -YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki to step down -Tesla to recall nearly 363,000 cars over self-driving software flaw Overview -The Scottish National party should consider "more evolutionary" constitutional change as an alternative to the "de facto" independence referendum proposed by Nicola Sturgeon, a member of the outgoing first minister's government has said.
