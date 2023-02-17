PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

-SNP to elect successor to Nicola Sturgeon by March 27 -Legal & General sues Glencore in latest corruption fallout

-YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki to step down -Tesla to recall nearly 363,000 cars over self-driving software flaw

Overview -The Scottish National party should consider "more evolutionary" constitutional change as an alternative to the "de facto" independence referendum proposed by Nicola Sturgeon, a member of the outgoing first minister's government has said. -Glencore Plc has been hit with a fresh lawsuit from Legal & General manager over alleged investor losses, prompted by the conviction for bribery of the commodities group last year. -Alphabet Inc's YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki is stepping down, after overseeing the video hosting site's growth into an entertainment juggernaut over nearly a decade. -Tesla Inc. is recalling nearly 363,000 of its electric cars because flaws in a version of its full self-driving software could cause crashes, according to a US government regulator. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

