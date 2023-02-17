Japan's H3 flagship rocket fails to lift off after apparent engine failure

Japan's H3 rocket, the country's first new medium-light launcher in three decades, failed to lift off on Friday because two secondary booster rockets strapped to the side of the space vehicle didn't ignite.

During the live-streamed event, the H3's main engine cut off after the launch countdown had reached zero leaving the 57-metre (187 ft) rocket on its launch pad at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tanegashima spaceport along with its payload, the ALOS-3 land observation satellite, which is also equipped with an infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missiles.

