Japan's H3 flagship rocket fails to lift off after apparent engine failure

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 07:37 IST
Japan's H3 rocket, the country's first new medium-light launcher in three decades, failed to lift off on Friday because two secondary booster rockets strapped to the side of the space vehicle didn't ignite.

During the live-streamed event, the H3's main engine cut off after the launch countdown had reached zero leaving the 57-metre (187 ft) rocket on its launch pad at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tanegashima spaceport along with its payload, the ALOS-3 land observation satellite, which is also equipped with an infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missiles.

