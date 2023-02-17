Left Menu

The Brand Saloon Bags the SEO Mandate for L&T Realty

Mumbais top Digital Agency to helm organic search marketing for Indias leading realtor Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir The Brand Saloon, the renowned and trusted digital marketing agency in Mumbai, has received the mandate for handling Search Engine Optimization solutions for LT Realty, one of the leading real estate development companies in India. ImageLT Realty boasts a vast portfolio of properties across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other cities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 10:29 IST
The Brand Saloon Bags the SEO Mandate for L&T Realty
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's top Digital Agency to helm organic search marketing for India's leading realtor Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) The Brand Saloon, the renowned and trusted digital marketing agency in Mumbai, has received the mandate for handling Search Engine Optimization solutions for L&T Realty, one of the leading real estate development companies in India. Popularly addressed by its abbreviation TBS, the Mumbai-based firm bagged this esteemed account after a multi-agency pitch, which they will be servicing from their head office in the city. Founded in 2011, L&T Realty functions as the real estate arm of multinational construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro. To its credit, the top builder has developed a vast portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial properties, which altogether cover a colossal area of 70 million square feet across multiple cities in India - such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. Be it their residential projects in Mumbai like L&T Veridian in Powai, Crescent Bay in Parel, or Raintree Boulevard in Bengaluru, etc. or their tech parks and business towers located in different places - the brand is synonymous with architectural integrity and excellence. Commenting on this win, Mr.Jayesh Khandor, Co-founder & CEO - The Brand Saloon, added, "L&T Realty is a path-breaking real estate company, and we at The Brand Saloon are delighted to be associated with them in a professional capacity. We are thrilled to be able to utilize our years of industry experience and expertise in Organic Search Marketing to fulfill the realtor's new digital marketing endeavors and boost their organic growth." With this association, TBS will now be responsible for enhancing L&T Realty's organic reach among its broader target market - which includes the local audience as well as foreign and NRI investors from different countries across the globe. The agency's SEO experts possess a good understanding of search engine algorithms and knowledge of all the latest trends, which they will leverage alongside cutting-edge technology to devise innovative, result-oriented strategies for the brand. Content marketing is a key strategy that TBS aims to use in order to drive more targeted traffic to the brand's website, contributing to an increase in their number of leads, and more importantly, an improved conversion rate. Through such strategic digital initiatives expertly curated by TBS, L&T Realty hopes to gain a major competitive advantage to retain and amplify its dominance in India's real estate market. Image:L&T Realty boasts a vast portfolio of properties across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other cities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023