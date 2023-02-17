Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1
- Country:
- India
Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday.
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/29) got the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Mohammed Shami (1/31) removed opener David Warner (15).
Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) when lunch was taken. India lead the four-match series 1-0.
Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 94 for 3 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 50 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/29)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Steve Smith, David Warner take look of Nagpur pitch ahead of first Test against India
Ashwin is a quality bowler but we have tools to counter him: Steve Smith
That's the way he plays: Alex Carey defends Steve Smith's on-field antics after Allan Border's criticism
He was disappointed, has done well in past home summer: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Carey on Travis Head's omission from 1st Test against India