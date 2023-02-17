Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1

Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/29) got the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Mohammed Shami (1/31) removed opener David Warner (15).

Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) when lunch was taken. India lead the four-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 94 for 3 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 50 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/29)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)