Airtel 5G Plus service now available in 14 cities of Bihar and 13 cities of Odisha

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its ultrafast 5G services in 10 more cities of Bihar - Begusarai, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnia, Gopalganj, Barh, Bihar Sharif, Bihta, Nawada and Sonepur and 5 cities of Odisha - Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Paradeep & Bargarh.

If you own a 5G smartphone, you can enjoy Airtel's ultrafast network, with speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus allows superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

Here are the locations where Airtel's 5G services are currently live in these cities:

Bihar

BEGUSARAI: Vishwanath Nagar, Sahzanand Nagar, Power House Chowk, Lohiya Nager, Hemra Chowk

KATIHAR: Lohia Nagar, Mircha Bari, Sangram Chowk, Teengachiya, Naya Tola

KISHANGANJ: Dey Market, Halim Chowk, Khagra, Caltex Chowk, Paschim Palli

PURNIA: Bhatha Bazar, Rambagh, Madhubani, Rangbhumi Maidan, Gulab Bagh

GOPALGANJ: Bus Stand, Yadav Pur Chowk, Gopalganj Kachahari, Hospital Chowk, Jangalia Mohalla

BARH : Station Road Barh, Athmalgola, Barh Bazar, ANDAL, Pandarak

BIHAR SHARIF: Purani Bus Stand Road, Sohsarai, Mangla Sthan, Pool Par, Ramchandar Pur

BIHTA: Bihta Chowk, ESIC Hospital, Kateshar Road, Mahadeva Road, Rajpur

NAWADA : 3 Number Bus Stand, Bhagat Singh Chowk , ITI, Prajatantra Chowk, Sadbhawna Chowk

SONEPUR: Gola Bazar, Pahleza, Sabalpur, Govind Chowk, Bajrang Chowk

Airtel's 5G services are already live in Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya, Bhagalpur and Patna.

Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA : Bazarpada, Pardeshipada, Medinipura/Kusumsila

DHENKANAL : Gudianali, Station Bazar, Dakhinakali Road, Kanchan Bazar

JHARSUGUDA : Sarbahal, Badmal, Purna, Kisan Chowk, Biju Nagar, Budhapada, Gourpada Road

PARADEEP : IFFCO Chowk, PPL Township, Bijay Chandrapur, PPL Square, Chunabeleri

BARGARH: Bhatli Road, Bandutikira, Police Station Area, Ambapalli

The services are already available in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Balasore.

In a press release, Airtel said it will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.