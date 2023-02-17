Mivi Educates Consumers on the Difference Between Proudly Making-in-India and Assembling-in-India with its New Digital Campaign

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India's leading homegrown electronics company, Mivi, has launched a digital campaign highlighting the importance of being a brand that actually designs and makes in India rather than an assembled in India brand. The four-part campaign takes a satirical approach in addressing a critical issue that affects the growth of an AatmaNirbhar India. The campaign has gotten an amazing response and has received more than 1.6 million views on Instagram and 9.4 million views on YouTube so far.

Mivi has on-boarded popular youth icons, Saksham Shukla and Chetan Goel, to portray contrasting characters representing ''Made in India'' and ''Assembled in India" respectively. The series emphasizes on the superiority of products manufactured in India that are tailored to meet the needs and preferences of the Indian consumer base whilst achieving global standards. Additionally, Made in India brands create jobs of value, ensuring that the talented youth population remains in the country, thereby promoting the growth and development of the nation. Such efforts will uplift the Indian manufacturing industry inspiring the youth to bring about a positive change in the nation. Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO of Mivi, said, "India has the largest population of youth in the world and the future of every nation depends on them as they are the torchbearers. It is essential that they are aware of matters that can alter the economic situation of India. In this series, we're taking a satirical and easy to understand approach to a serious matter about brands rebranding themselves as ''Made in India'' when they aren't. Our products are the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology, elegant design and functionality. But what sets us apart from all our competitors is the fact that all our products are made and designed for the Indian consumers by Indian engineers to provide top notch quality. At Mivi we are trying to set an example that brands can create quality products in India without any dependence on foreign nations." As the first ''Made in India'' audio brand, Mivi has become a household name and is synonymous with affordable, quality-made products that are recognized for their excellence while portraying all the values of a truly Indian brand that designs, develops, and engineers all their products within India. They also employ over 1500 talented people at their manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. Check out the full Ad series conceptualized by Word Dogs Creative and co-produced by NipunSood& Tushar Gupta www.instagram.com/reel/CnwbYeNhrqo/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= www.instagram.com/reel/CoCu32LhHIC/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= www.instagram.com/reel/CoZEYvFoVfw/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= www.instagram.com/reel/Coo5ww4jIXE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= YouTube www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezVe9K7ciho www.youtube.com/watch?v=KforGA2qvbo About Mivi Founded in 2016, Mivi, the brainchild of ViswanadhKandula and MidhulaDevabhaktuni, strives to take the Indian electronic gadgets industry to the next level by fulfilling the need for high-quality electronic gadgets at affordable prices in the Indian market. Mivi is a one-of-a-kind company specializing in the audio category, from TWS to sound bars, which have gone from a luxury to a necessity for everybody with a smartphone. The brand aspires to create a difference in the Indian electronics market by introducing high-quality 'Made in India' products coming from its Hyderabad manufacturing factory. Mivi currently has a 1500+ strong team and is looking to expand its presence PAN India-from tier 1 to tier 4 cities.

