Bajaj Finserv Presents India's First Credit Pass, Powered by TransUnion CIBIL

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bajaj Finserv Limited, the financial services arm of the Bajaj Group, has partnered with TransUnion CIBIL, India's leading credit information company, to launch Credit Pass. The Credit Pass is a unique new subscription, which lets users check their credit scores and monitor their credit health.

Credit scores are one of the most important factors that lenders like banks and non-banking finance companies verify before approving applications for loans and cards. Lenders see a high credit score as a sign of credit-worthiness and vice versa. Here is what one can expect when they get an annual subscription for the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass: Unlimited credit score checks: Consumers can check their credit scores whenever they want, without any impact on their score. Checking the credit score regularly is a healthy practice as it helps one take corrective action to improve their credit score. Summary of the factors that impact the score: Credit Pass helps consumers track their loan repayment, credit history, loan enquiries, and more. Access to interactive tools: Consumers also get access to tools such as the Credit Score Simulator that helps them understand the potential impact of taking a loan or a credit card. Personalised dashboard: One can also get access to their personalised dashboard - a one-stop overview of their ongoing credit cards and loans, their repayment history, and other important details.

Latest offers: By subscribing to the Credit Pass, consumers also get access to ready offers on loans and credit cards from Bajaj Finance. One can sign up for the Credit Pass subscription by following a few simple steps on the Bajaj Finserv website. Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is available at a nominal annual fee of Rs. 99. *Terms and conditions apply. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is one of the most-diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to 58 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Wallet, Co-branded Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and FAAA/Stable and MAAA (Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S & P Global Ratings. To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

