Telangana’s T-Hub, HAL ink pact for aerospace startups

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:25 IST
T-Hub, an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a leading aerospace company aiming to support startups in the Aerospace sector.

A press release from T-Hub said both the organisations have signed an MoU for a two-year term and the collaboration aims to support startups in the aerospace and defence composite market, which is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1 percent from 2021 to 2027, according to Statista.

The partnership between T-Hub and HAL will offer industry expertise, resources, and access to markets, providing startups with the necessary tools to develop and scale their technologies, it said.

HAL will assist startups in building Proof of Concepts (PoC), giving them the opportunity to gain valuable industry expertise and support to bring their ideas to fruition while, T-Hub will provide access to a diverse network of startups with expertise in niche technological areas, as well as mentorship, training, and support services to help startups succeed.

