Left Menu

Japan aborts launch of new rocket carrying missile sensor

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 17:59 IST
Japan aborts launch of new rocket carrying missile sensor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's space agency aborted the inaugural launch of its next-generation H3 rocket on Friday after the auxiliary booster engines failed to ignite, officials said.

The main engine of the rocket, which is carrying an observation satellite and an experimental sensor to detect missile launches, had already ignited when the launch was halted, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

“I know many people were waiting for and looking forward to this day. I'm so sorry. We also feel extremely regretful and frustrated,” JAXA project manager Masashi Okada said at a news conference as he wiped away tears.

Okada described it as an aborted launch — not a failure — because it was suspended as a result of safety features that functioned properly.

Still, the unsuccessful launch at the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan was a setback for Japan's space programme, which suffered an earlier failed launch in October of a smaller Epsilon-series sold-fuelled rocket designed to launch scientific satellites.

The H3 launch had been put off from earlier in the week due to poor weather after more than a two-year postponement from 2020 because of an engine development delay.

The H3 rocket — Japan's first new series in more than 22 years — was developed at a cost of 200 billion yen (USD 1.5 billion) by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as a successor to Japan's H-2A rocket, which is due to retire after its upcoming 50th launch.

Okada said the H3's main engine ignited successfully, but the subsequent signal to ignite a pair of auxiliary boosters was not sent after an unidentified abnormality was detected in the process. He said the problem was not related to the engines but was most likely in an electrical system in the first stage.

“We will investigate the cause as soon as possible and do our utmost to try again,” Okada said. He said he hopes the problem can be resolved and another launch attempted before the current launch window closes on March 10.

The rocket is carrying an Advanced Land Observation Satellite tasked primarily with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and map making, and an experimental infrared sensor developed by the Defence Ministry that can monitor military activity including missile launches.

The H3, about 60 metres (196 feet) long, can carry larger payloads than the 53-meter (174-foot) H-2A. But its launch cost has been slashed approximately in half to about 50 million yen (USD 371,000) by simplifying its design, manufacturing and operation in an effort to win more commercial launch customers. The hydrogen-fuelled main engine is newly developed and uses fewer parts by altering the combustion method.

The space launch business has become increasing competitive, with major players including SpaceX and Arianespace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023