BRIEF-Binance Considers Pulling Back From U.S. Partners As Crypto Crackdown Escalates - Bloomberg News

* BINANCE CONSIDERS PULLING BACK FROM US PARTNERS AS CRYPTO CRACKDOWN ESCALATES- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* CRYPTO EXCHANGE BINANCE.US HAS NO PLANS TO EXIT COUNTRY - BLOOMBERG NEWS * BINANCE WILL CONSIDER DE-LISTING TOKENS FROM ANY US-BASED PROJECTS, INCLUDING CIRCLE’S STABLECOIN USD COIN - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* BINANCE IS LOOKING AT WHETHER TO SEVER TIES WITH INTERMEDIARY FIRMS SUCH AS BANKS, SERVICES FIRMS - BLOOMBERG NEWS * BINANCE IS REASSESSING VENTURE-CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN THE U.S. - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [http://bit.ly/3XFkoqU]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)