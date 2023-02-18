Apple iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4 beta versions being seeded to developers

Left Menu

American tech giant Apple has started seeding its first iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 operating system betas to developers.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech giant Apple has started seeding its first iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 beta verisions to developers. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the new releases bring several big changes including push notifications for web apps, an updated Apple Podcasts app, new Apple HomeKit architecture and more.

Web apps now support push notifications, which can be customized as soon as you add a page to your home screen using the Web Push API. Previously, users could only add web apps through the native Safari browser, but with iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, users will be able to add web apps from third-party browsers, complete with notification support, reported GSM Arena.

For all of your subscriptions, Apple's Podcasts app now has a new Channels tab in the library. The CarPlay app now includes a new browse section that allows users to resume podcasts while driving. Apple Podcasts now also has an Up Next queue that shows unfinished episodes. HomeKit receives a new system architecture in iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, making HomeKit accessories more reliable and improving their communication with Apple devices. For Matter accessories, the Home app now supports both automatic and manual software updates.

Moreover, Apple is introducing 31 new emojis in iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4. The capability to activate developer betas straight from the software update menu without installing a developer profile from the Development Center is another excellent innovation, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

