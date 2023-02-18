SOCOMEC India Unveils Innovative and Sustainable Power Management Solutions at ELECRAMA 2023

New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) SOCOMEC India, a global leader in LV power management solutions, has announced the launch of its latest range of innovative and sustainable solutions at ELECRAMA 2023, the world's largest stand-alone show of the electrical and allied electronic industry. The event is being held at India Expo Mart, NCR, Greater Noida from February 18th to 22nd. At the event, Socomec unveiled a range of new products designed to meet the evolving needs of their customers in the Power Conversion, Power Monitoring, and Power Switching space. With a strong focus on innovation, the company introduced cutting-edge solutions that are set to transform the power industry and revolutionize the way we manage and use energy. Additionally, SOCOMEC showcased their "Ready to Production" lineup, offering a sneak peek of some of the upcoming solutions that will be available in the coming months. One of the event's highlights is the debut of the Delphys XL 1200kVA/kW, an extremely compact UPS with best-in-class efficiency, inherent redundancy, and rapid and safe maintenance operation by design. This is the result of a response to challenges faced by multiple data centre power infrastructures and part of UPS product development activity that specifically serves the large hyperscalers and colocation data centres. The robust UPS architecture eliminates traditional single points of failure, giving it a key value proposition for its clients and earning Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Customer Value Leadership award. SOCOMEC has also introduced the Masterys BC+ UPS 10-20kVA with unity power factor, as well as a variety of power monitoring products such as the DirisDigiware BCM, a multi-circuit current measurement module with 18 or 21 integrated sensors, and the Multis M18 panel-mounted Digital Multifunction Power Meter. On the Power Switching solutions, SOCOMEC has showcased SIRCO MOT PV, Motorised load break switches ranging from 250 to 3600 A, up to 1500 VDC, Enclosed Manual Transfer Switches ranging from 63 A to 3200 A to ensure the safe on-load transfer between two sources. On the customer services, it has introduced the 24/7 remote commissioning and troubleshooting of UPS through new IoT technology. This cutting-edge technology connects UPSs, end users, and Socomec experts, ensuring quick and efficient repairs whenever needed, all while being eco-friendly and maintaining seamless business continuity. With this new service, the customers can rest assured that their critical power systems are in good hands, with the added peace of mind that comes with its commitment to sustainable, responsible business practices. Speaking on SOCOMEC's participation at ELECRAMA, Regional Managing Director, Mr. Meenu Singhal said, "It's exciting to be back participating in trade shows and exhibitions, especially post the pandemic, and we are thankful to ELECRAMA 2023 for setting the stage! Such in-person, face-to-face interactions with customers will not only provide great platforms for building powerful business connections but act as business relationship catalysts, creating more in-person business opportunities. With India gearing up to embrace energy for its transformation and wanting to become energy independent through sustainable solutions, global events like ELECRAMA, one of the largest congregations of power sector ecosystems in the country, will only create and propel business opportunities and sustainable growth for companies like us." Further highlighting the company's products & solutions at ELECRAMA, Mr.Singhal said, "SOCOMEC, being committed towards providing innovative and sustainable power solutions, has curated a range of products and solutions under the theme 'Sustainable Six' for ELECRAMA 2023. Categorised under six market segments such as Data Centres, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Commercial Industry & Buildings, these power solutions will not only add value to all our existing and prospective clients, but will also increase their efficiency in operation and create new business opportunities for them." To explore, experience and learn more about SOCOMEC's innovative sustainable products and solutions, visit the stall A8 in Hall 9 at Elecrama 2023, India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from the 18th to the 22nd of February 2023. To know more about Socomec India Power management solutions, visit www.socomec.co.in. About Socomec India In 1990, Socomec established a partnership to commence its India operations. Since its inception in 2006, the independent operations have grown exponentially. Socomec reaffirms its commitment to support "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and energizing the country over the last 3 decades by providing cutting-edge products and supplying innovative power solutions including Uninterrupted Power Supplies and Power switching and monitoring solutions to IT & Data centers, Industry, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Commercial buildings and Renewable energy industries. Socomec has steadily increased its production facility, engineering, commercial offices, channel partners, and distribution network in India through ongoing investment. It presently has a partner network of more than 200, boasts over 12,000 satisfied clients, and has more than 25,000 installations throughout India in a short period of time.

