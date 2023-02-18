U.S. Indo-Pacific Command aware of North Korea's ballistic missile launch

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Saturday said it was aware of North Korea's ballistic missile launch and was consulting closely with the South Korea, Japan and other regional allies.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command also said that the U.S. condemns North Korea's actions, adding that it has assessed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or allies from the missile launch.

