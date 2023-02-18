Left Menu

Russian attack on Ukraine emboldened North Korea - South Korean minister

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:12 IST
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Saturday that Russia's attack on Ukraine and the global attention on that war had emboldened North Korea which launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast earlier in the day.

The missile launch - North Korea's first since Jan. 1 - clearly signalled "its intent to conduct additional provocations", Park said at a panel during a global security conference in Munich, Germany.

"Going further, if North Korea conducts the seventh nuclear test, which could happen at any time, it will be a game changer, in the sense that North Korea could develop and deploy tactical nuclear missiles," he added.

