Britain's Tesco raises store workers pay by 7%

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, will raise the hourly pay rate for store workers by 7% from April, it said on Monday.

The supermarket group said store workers will get 11.02 pounds ($13.25) an hour from April 2, up from 10.30 pounds currently. It said the investment would cost it more than 230 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8317 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)