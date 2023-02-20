Left Menu

Samsung One UI 5.1 update causing some Galaxy S22 phones to experience battery drain

South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones were quick to get the new One UI 5.1, but it turned out the update isn't fully polished.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 23:31 IST
Samsung One UI 5.1 update causing some Galaxy S22 phones to experience battery drain
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones were quick to get the new One UI 5.1, but it turned out the update isn't fully polished. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, multiple reports online revealed last year's flagships are experiencing increased battery drain following the update.

The outlet has reported that some users suggest the culprit might be Samsung Keyboard, and support pages are suggesting users clear out the cache and data of the app and then restart the phone. The One UI 5.1 upgrade immediately converted all Galaxy S22 devices to Maximum Performance Mode, which is another cause of battery depletion if you were in power-saving mode prior to the update. Phones with different keyboards set as main are unlikely to be affected, reported GSM Arena.

According to users on Reddit, Samsung is already aware of the problem and should address it soon. As per GSM Arena, until then, those who believe they might have the same issue should head to Battery and Device Care in the Settings menu and tap on Battery to see any irregularities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023