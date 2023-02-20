Left Menu

Facebook, Instagram testing paid account verification badges for users

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram users will soon be getting a new paid verified badge option in the form of Meta Verified.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 23:58 IST
Facebook, Instagram testing paid account verification badges for users
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram users will soon be getting a new paid verified badge option in the form of Meta Verified. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, the USD 12 per month on the web and USD 15/per month on iOS and Android subscriptions will grant users a blue check next to their account name for increased visibility in search, comments and recommendations.

This will be provided alongside protection against impersonation, priority customer support and exclusive features. Later this week, users in Australia (AUD 19.99 on the web and AUD 24.99 on mobile) and New Zealand (NZD 23.99 on the web and NZD 29.99 on mobile) will be able to sign up for the new verification option.

When a user signs up for Meta Verified, they must verify their identification using a government ID that matches their account's profile name and photo, reported GSM Arena. Accounts must also have a certain amount of activity in their past posting history and have an 18-year-old owner.

The new verified plan includes proactive monitoring for account impersonation, which is a major issue on all social media sites. Also, verified Meta users will receive 100-star tokens (Meta's virtual money), which can be used to tip Facebook artists, each month in addition to unique stickers for Stories and Reels.

Previously verified Facebook and Instagram accounts via the old requirements for notability and authenticity will not be altered, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America
2
Research claims prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise

Research claims prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-...

 Singapore
3
Many states in India at high risk of damage to built environment due to climate hazards: Report

Many states in India at high risk of damage to built environment due to clim...

 India
4
LG Saxena approves constituting DMBs to enable surrogacy in all 11 district of Delhi

LG Saxena approves constituting DMBs to enable surrogacy in all 11 district ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023