Nokia and Bosch develop 5G-based precision positioning technology

Nokia and German tech giant Bosch have jointly developed a 5G-based precision positioning technology intended for new Industry 4.0 use cases. The proof-of-concept network in the latter's production plant in Germany demonstrated accuracy within 50 cm, the companies announced on Tuesday.

In the factory test, which was conducted under realistic manufacturing conditions, the positioning technology was able to determine the precise position of assets like automated guided vehicles, mobile robots and mobile control panels and track their real-time movements throughout the plant.

In a nutshell, the technology can accurately determine the position of 5G-connected devices, where no global navigation satellite service coverage is available, like in factories, warehouses or underground facilities.

"Precision localization is important for many applications in industrial environments, such as robot navigation, asset tracking and worker safety. Realizing both high-performance connectivity and high-accuracy positioning within a single private network’s infrastructure also has many operational benefits, such as reducing the complexity of IT infrastructure, leading to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and higher returns on investments," Nokia said in a press release.

In addition to the precise positioning technology, Nokia and Bosch are conducting joint research in 6G, investigating how future next-gen networks could be used for both communications and sensing when they are commercially available. While 5G can determine the location of connected devices, 6G will have the ability to track the position of any object - whether connected or unconnected.

"Bosch and Nokia Bell Labs foresee a future where networks do far more than communicate. Soon, 5G will track connected devices more precisely than satellites, in places satellites can’t reach. In the next decade, 6G will be capable of sensing all objects in their coverage areas regardless of whether they contain active radios. We are creating networks that will endow humans with a digital 6th sense," said Peter Vetter, President of Bell Labs Core Research at Nokia.