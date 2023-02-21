Left Menu

Sterling bounces after British business activity data outperforms

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 15:37 IST
Sterling bounces after British business activity data outperforms
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound strengthened on Tuesday after data showed an unexpected bounce in British business activity, suggesting the economy may be sidestepping the risk of recession. The pound gained 0.5% against the dollar to $1.2094 , and also firmed against the euro, with the European common currency dropping 0.72% to 88.17 pence.

The move followed the release of Britain's preliminary "flash" Purchasing Managers' Index, which jumped to 53.0 in February from 48.5 in January, above the 50 threshold for growth for the first time since July, and surpassing all forecasts in a Reuters poll of more than 20 economists, which had pointed to a reading of 49.0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023