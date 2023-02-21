Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures fall as Home Depot outlook disappoints

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc fell between 1% and 1.4% in premarket trading as yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed. Traders find government bonds as a safe alternative to investments in riskier assets like megacap firms.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:21 IST
US STOCKS-Futures fall as Home Depot outlook disappoints
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer gripped traders returning from a long weekend, while disappointing results from Home Depot added to the gloomy mood.

The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain dropped 3.8% in premarket trading after its fourth-quarter comparable sales fell short of estimates on higher supply-chain costs and weak demand due to inflation. Investors will be focusing on retail giant Walmart Inc's results due later in the day.

At 6:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 264 points, or 0.78%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 30.75 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 110.25 points, or 0.89%. The U.S. stock market got a lift this year from its worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors were hopeful that the central bank's rate hiking cycle was nearing its end.

However, recent economic data points to a resilient economy with inflation far from the Fed's 2% target, raising bets for two or three more 25 basis point hikes and lower chances of rate cuts at year-end. Money market participants see the benchmark level peaking to a 5.3% in July, and staying near those levels throughout the year.

Yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged higher, in turn pressuring rate-sensitive growth stocks. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc fell between 1% and 1.4% in premarket trading as yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed.

Traders find government bonds as a safe alternative to investments in riskier assets like megacap firms. In a bright spot, Meta Platforms Inc added 2.0% after the Facebook parent said it is testing a monthly subscription service called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023