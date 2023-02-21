OnePlus 8T gets fresh update with bug fixes and improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update, labelled OxygenOS 13 F.62, to the OnePlus 8T units in the Indian and European regions, the company announced in the community forums.

According to the official changelog, this update brings the January 2023 Android Security Patch along with a couple of improvements and bug fixes.

The update is rolling out gradually and will reach a limited number of users today. A wider rollout is expected to start in a few days. You can check for the update manually - Go to Settings > System > System updates.

Check out the complete update changelog:

System

Integrates the January 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes an issue where time is not fully displayed on the Lock screen in certain scenarios.

Fixes an issue where the Notes data might fail to sync to the cloud in certain scenarios.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Connections

Improves the stability of Bluetooth connections.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications

The OnePlus 8T 5G features a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G has a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel main camera powered by a Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS support, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with EIS and Face Unlock.

The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging support. It runs on OxygenOS and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.