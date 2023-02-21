Left Menu

Rudrankksh wins individual gold in 10m air rifle competition

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle competition of the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday, extending India's dominance in the tournament.

India now has four medals in its kitty, including three gold medals.

World number one Rudrankksh got the better of Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich 16-8 in the gold medal contest.

Rudrankksh also topped the ranking round with a total score of 262.0, with Ulbrich scoring 260.6.

Earlier, Rudrankksh qualified for the ranking matches after finishing seventh in the qualification round with a score of 629.3. The other Indian shooters in the fray men's 10m air rifle, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika narrowly missed out on qualification.

Indian shooters swept the mixed team air pistol and rifle competitions on Monday.

R Narmada Nithin and Rudrankksh won the 10m air rifle mixed team event to give India their first gold.

Varun Tomar, who had won bronze in the individual event on Sunday, and Rhythm Sangwan then clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team competition.

