ELECRAMA 2023: 2nd Edition of 'Women in Power' Begins with an Astounding Response from Global Leaders

New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) Women empowerment dominated Day 2 of ELECRAMA 2023, world's largest electrical show of Indian Electrical & Electronic Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), as the second edition of 'Women in Power' - a special initiative aimed at celebrating women in the power segment - got off to a spectacular start at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida on 19th February. This year's Women in Power featured a series of engrossing and inspiring conversations from the leading ladies of the power sector across various domains including the likes of Ms. Lakshmi Singh, Police Commissioner, Gauam Budh Nagar, Ms.CharuMathur, Director General, IEEMA, AaryaSatyanarayan Director of Venson Electric Private Limited and Chairperson Women in Power Committee of IEEMA, Renuka Gera Director (Industrial Systems and Products) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL and several other dignitaries. Ms. Lakshmi Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, ''In the modern world, gender inequality is recognized as a major constraint to economic growth. Thus, we're witnessing accelerated efforts to promote women's participation in leadership roles. When it comes to the power sector, the participation of women - especially in realizing the goals of a sustainable economy - remains pivotal. Since India is rapidly establishing itself as the new hub for sustainability, harnessing the power of women across roles in the energy sector is integral to realizing the country's vision. Having participated in such a thought-provoking session at ELECRAMA 2023, I hope our 'Women in Power' pavilion promotes gender equality which, in turn, can boost innovation in the energy industry.'' Mr.Rohit Pathak, President of IEEMA, said, ''Power and energy sector remain a major contributor to the economic growth and development of our country. With India being the world's third largest producer of electricity, the participation of women in the power sector needs to increase. As the energy sector moves towards innovative clean energy solutions to pave the way for a sustainable future, the industry can leverage the untapped talent pool of highly-skilled women workforce by increasing employment opportunities for them. Our Women in Power initiative was conceived to fulfil that and more. This year's edition will continue to bring forth the voices of global women leaders pertaining to their industrial experiences and journeys, inspiring others and increasing participation in the sector.'' Ms.Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA, said, ''The last edition of ELECRAMA saw the introduction of the 'Women in Power' pavilion which was the much-needed stepping stone for the formation of 'Women in Power' chapter in IEEMA. We're now well-equipped and more structured to connect career-oriented women in Power and Energy with like-minded individuals to discuss and overcome challenges in the ever-changing work culture. This year's edition of Women in Power will continue to deliver on its promise of bringing women leaders under one roof and giving them a platform to discuss workplace challenges for a better future. With this special initiative, we're looking to inspire more women to choose the electricals and electronics industry as an attractive career choice in India.'' Aarya Satyanarayan Director of Venson Electric Private Limited and Chairperson, IEEMA WIP- said, "Today, gender equality remains an unfinished business in every country in the world, which is why companies should be more focused on employing more women starting with hiring more female students so that the talent stays in the industry. Along with this, I think creating a healthy and safe environment is also an important aspect of any company which will help maintain a work-life balance for women and foster an inclusive work culture. I am happy to see that ELECRAMA 2023 is focusing on such significant issues that India is facing today regarding women empowerment and I hope we all get to see the change soon.'' Renuka Gera Director (Industrial Systems and Products) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), said, "I believe in today's world, strength and power are not identified by gender. That's why there is a greater emphasis being laid on gender equality with the promotion of women in leadership roles becoming the need of the hour. Recent studies also suggest that the Indian economy will grow by 25% with an increase in the participation of women. Additionally, 43% of women are contributing globally to the development. These are valid indicators of the influence highly-skilled women can have on contributing towards a sustainable economy.'' ELECRAMA 2023, with 'Reimagine Energy - For Sustainable Future' as this year's theme, will have the largest public showcase yet of industry innovations by over 1000 exhibitors from India and abroad occupying 1,10,000 sqm of exhibition space over the course of next five days. The much anticipated event is expected to witness 3,50,000 footfalls and over 15,000 pre-scheduled meetings between buyers and sellers. The mega event will also see national and international industry experts and policy makers deliberate upon industry challenges, innovations, and business models through a series of leadership summits and meetings. Apart from 'Women in Power', the five-day congregation will also enthrall delegates with multiple concurrent events. It will also host the world's largest confluence of power transmission and distribution communities at the 5th Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet (RBSM) and Domestic Buyers Sellers Meet (DBSM). The mega event will also be seen focusing on building stronger electrical systems for homes, offices, and industries, and discuss the way forward for complete electrification of railways. Digital technologies, IoT and AI powered electrical systems, and other smart-tech solutions are being showcased at the event. About ELECRAMA ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Industry and the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem in the geography. ELECRAMA brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. Featuring not just equipment & technology, but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric - from technical conclaves to industry summits. About IEEMA Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA members contribute to more than 95% of the power equipment installed in India. The Indian electrical equipment industry size is USD 50 billion with exports of USD 8.5 billion and the power equipment share in the capital goods industry is about 50%. IEEMA plays a crucial policy advocacy role with the government and its agencies. IEEMA evolves and operates equitable and uniform PVC Clause and due to its unbiased approach, IEEMA PVCs have gained recognition and credibility over the last 3 decades. IEEMA holds product specific conferences, seminars and large exhibitions like ELECRAMA, distribuELEC and E3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)