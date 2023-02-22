Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Zeeve Achieves ISO, SOC 2 Type II and GDPR Compliance

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Zeeve, the leading blockchain infrastructure provider, strengthened its commitment to security and data privacy by passing globally-recognized ISO, SOC 2 Type II and GDPR Compliance audit standards recently. The comprehensive assessment measured the company's platform practices against AICPA, IEC/ISO and GDPR standards, proving that their policies, procedures and operations adhere to best-in-class standards in this area of expertise. The ISO and GDPR compliance audit was conducted by BQC Assessment Pvt. Ltd. - an independent audit & assessment firm, and the SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by Accorp Partners, affirming Zeeve's dedication towards customer safety, data protection and security. Zeeve's mission is to accelerate the adoption of enterprise blockchain. That means bringing radical simplicity to an ever-evolving technology that's complex at its core. ''At Zeeve, our primary goal has been to create a secure platform that institutions can depend on with the utmost confidence. Achieving compliance with globally-recognized ISO, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR standards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing and maintaining top-notch security practices and data privacy, compliant with even the most heavily regulated industries such as finance. These achievements demonstrate our dedication towards customer safety, data protection, and security. Zeeve will continue to prioritize and maintain the highest level of security, operational compliance and best practices for our clients," said Dr Ravi Chamria, Co-founder & CEO of Zeeve. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized and auditable security standard set for the evaluation of any organization's ability to protect sensitive and confidential data. The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving Information Security Management System (ISMS). SOC 2 is an auditing procedure developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that ensures service-based organizations manage data securely to protect the interests of businesses and the privacy of its clients. It proves the security level of systems against static principles and criteria. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is the toughest privacy and security law standard in the world. The GDPR sets strict standards for the collection, use, and protection of personal data for individuals within the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA). Even though it was drafted and passed by the EU, it imposes obligations on organizations anywhere in the world. As such, achieving compliance with these three internationally recognized security standards (ISO/IEC 27001:2013, SOC 2, and GDPR) shows Zeeve's continuing effort towards customer safety, data protection, and security. Most of the businesses and enterprises today have their own vendor risk management controls that are most fittingly met when they collaborate with service providers possessing widely-recognized certifications and auditor attestations. As Zeeve now passes through this array of security examinations, the most security-conscious customers can rely on their commitment to security and compliance. "This is an important milestone for Zeeve, giving our clients even more certainty that the Zeeve, Blockchain Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform is architected and run in a highly secure and reliable manner, based on rigorous, industry-accepted standards. With the ever-evolving threat landscape, we will continue to ensure appropriate controls are put in place to mitigate any kinds of security threats, vulnerabilities or data misuse, so our customers can confidently deploy and manage their infrastructure with our enterprise-grade solutions," said Ghan Vashishtha, Co-founder & CTO, Zeeve The blockchain infrastructure space is undergoing dramatic changes as businesses seeking compliant, secure solutions are becoming increasingly discerning. This shift has presented a great opportunity for companies like Zeeve that have already taken the necessary steps to meet current regulations and frameworks. As more strictly regulated players join this market, the demand for no-code blockchain infrastructure platforms will only strengthen, making Zeeve well positioned to take advantage and become a leader in this competitive space. About Zeeve Founded in 2021, Zeeve is the leading Blockchain Infrastructure as a service platform helping enterprises and blockchain startups build, deploy and manage reliable decentralized apps, blockchain nodes, and networks. Zeeve is a low code automation platform that is cloud agnostic and supports multiple blockchain protocols with advanced analytics and monitoring of nodes and networks. Zeeve features a powerful set of APIs to build dApps for a plethora of use cases across industries. Contact Zeeve by emailing success@zeeve.io or visiting www.zeeve.io to learn how Zeeve's web3 infrastructure automation platform can help you kickstart or accelerate your web3 journey.

