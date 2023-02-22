Thales expands presence in India with its first design centre

Advanced technology solutions provider Thales on Wednesday said it has opened its first design centre in India.

The Thales Design Centre will serve as a hub for creative and innovative thinking, and help drive collaboration with customers, partners and academia to develop new products and services for India and for the world.

''The inauguration of the 1st Thales Design Centre in India is a reflection of our commitment to invest in the country's talent, technology prowess and innovations. It fits perfectly with the Government of India mission to make India a world centre of research and innovation,'' Thales Vice President and Country Director for India, Ashish Saraf said.

He said this centre will enable co-innovation together with its customers, partners and academic institutions, utilising the perfect combination of a team of experts, cutting-edge tools, and a state-of-the-art space to foster creativity.

The centre has been set up at its engineering competence centre in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The new facility is the 13th of its kind worldwide centre by Thales and is part of the organisation's expansion plans in India, the statement said.

