Amazon completes One Medical takeover after FTC nod, discounts membership

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:43 IST
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it completed its $3.5 billion takeover of primary care provider One Medical, a day after a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) official announced that the agency would not challenge the deal.

The acquisition, announced last July, gives the online retailer brick-and-mortar offices for consumers to receive medical care for the first time, in addition to a virtual health offering. Amazon also said it would discount One Medical membership to $144 from $199 for the first year to new customers, irrespective of whether they're Prime loyalty subscribers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

