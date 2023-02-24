World Bank announces $2.5 billion in additional grant financing for Ukraine

The World Bank on Friday announced $2.5 billion in additional grant financing for Ukraine to support the country's budget and to maintain essential services amid the Russian invasion.

"The funds, provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will be transmitted to the government of Ukraine after appropriate verification of eligible expenditures are made by the World Bank," it said in a statement.

