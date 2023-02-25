Left Menu

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 25-02-2023 04:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 04:52 IST
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the US, Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between USD 70 and USD 130.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren't needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China. The company has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. There have been 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage, the agency said.(AP) RUP

