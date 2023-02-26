Announcement about Northern Ireland Brexit deal expected imminently - BBC
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 20:59 IST
An announcement about a deal between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland is expected imminently, the BBC reported on Sunday citing multiple unnamed sources.
BBC reporter Ione Wells said an announcement could come within the next hour although full details were more likely to be announced on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement