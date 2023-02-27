Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew

A Russian spacecraft on a mission to bring back to Earth a crew stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) has docked at the station, Russian space agency Roscosmos said early on Sunday. The Soyuz MS-23, which lifted off from Baikonour space centre in Kazakhstan on Friday, is to bring back Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio in September.

