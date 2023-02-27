Left Menu

Updated: 27-02-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew

A Russian spacecraft on a mission to bring back to Earth a crew stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) has docked at the station, Russian space agency Roscosmos said early on Sunday. The Soyuz MS-23, which lifted off from Baikonour space centre in Kazakhstan on Friday, is to bring back Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

