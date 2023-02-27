Left Menu

Samsung and Vodafone drive acceleration of Open RAN innovation across Europe

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 14:22 IST
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

Samsung and Vodafone on Monday revealed plans to expedite 5G Open RAN expansion across Europe, beginning new open network initiatives in Germany and Spain while enhancing the latter's existing 5G network in the United Kingdom.

"As we grow and scale our network, we are excited to jointly drive collaborative Open RAN innovation and continue our groundbreaking work together with Samsung. We look forward to continue bringing fundamental improvements to our wide-scale next-generation network, to further accelerate our open network approach for 5G expansion across Europe," said Santiago Tenorio, Director of Network Architecture for Vodafone.

In January 2022, Vodafone launched the first 5G Open RAN site in UK's Bath using Samsung's virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution. According to a press release, the two companies are proving stable performance and capacity in Vodafone UK's commercial network, exceeding targeted performance level and power savings in its strategic Open RAN sites located in Exmouth and Torquay, England.

In Germany, Vodafone will carry out comprehensive pilot projects for Open RAN using Samsung's 2G/4G vRAN and O-RAN-compliant radio solutions. In these commercial pilots, the operator will use Samsung's mature solutions, proven in large-scale commercial networks, to demonstrate outstanding performance, stability and reliability.

In Spain, Samsung joined Vodafone's testbed in Ciudad Real, created to benchmark mature RAN providers and compare performance across both traditional and Open RAN. The South Korean tech giant will deploy its Massive MIMO radios and 4G/5G vRAN in CREATE (Ciudad Real España Advanced Testing Environment) to evaluate and verify their performance in Spain's urban environment.

"Samsung's virtualized Open RAN solutions are successfully running in Vodafone's commercial network in the U.K., delivering performance on par with traditional mobile radio networks and providing Vodafone with an agile network on which to deploy new services and features,” said Thomas Riedel, Head of Samsung Networks Europe.

