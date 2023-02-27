Apollo & Max Hospitals study finds fixing Enviro Chip on mobile phones, laptops result in benign impact on pulse rate and resting heart rate

Use of Enviro Chip, developed by Syenergy Environics Ltd, on mobile phones and laptops result in benign impact on pulse rate and resting heart rate, showed trials conducted at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

The radio frequency exposure from mobile phones has a negative impact on Resting Heart Rate which is not desirable and can have implications for the health of the concerned individual.

The findings by Apollo Hospitals are in line with similar earlier studies conducted by another hospitals— Max and a major International corporate, Steria India.

Mr. Ajay Poddar, Founder & Managing Director, Syenergy Environics Ltd. informed that Apollo Hospitals conducted the study on Enviro Chips, developed by the company, on 77 healthy participants to analyse its efficacy in neutralising the impact of emissions from mobile phones and computers on resting heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV).

He said the study was approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee-Biomedical Research, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. The study, he added, has also been registered with the Clinical Trials Registry of India.

After talking for 4 to 5 minutes on mobile phones and continuing exposure to nearby devices like Laptop/desktop, there was an average 6.29 per cent increase in the Resting Heart Rate and 5.02 decrease in the HRV, which are not desirable.

According to the Apollo Hospitals certificate, 'after fixing the Enviro Chip on mobile phones and computers, there was a statistically significant improvement of 8.13 per cent in the Resting Heart Rate and 10.76 per cent in Heart Rate Variability of the participants with the same talk time P value<0.05 and was considered statistically significant.' Better Heart Rate can increase healthy life span by 4 to 8 years and is found to reduce Risk of Heart Disease by 8 per cent to 14 per cent, as per studies conducted by Harvard Medical School.

Mr. Poddar further added, ''5 per cent to 8 per cent reduction means 4 to 7 beats per minute (BPM) considering heart rate as 80 BPM. Every 1 beat per minute increase in heartbeat means a healthy life increase by 1 to 1.5 years.

About 9 years back, Max Hospitals had conducted a double blind crossover study on 200 people for one month to test the efficiency of Enviro Chip.

According to the Max Hospitals letter to Syenergy Environics Ltd, the 'study showed that there was a significant reduction/improvement in pulse rate after using Enviro Chips'.

Steria (India) Limited conducted a similar study on over 317 employees by putting dummy chips for the first ten days and actual chips for the next ten days on mobile phones, computer monitors, laptops and CPUs.

''The data as received from Environics show a remarkable/significant improvement in the pulse rate of the employees who participated in the study, when the actual chips were used,'' Steria (India) Limited mentioned in its letter to the Syenergy Environics Ltd.

About Syenergy Environics Ltd Syenergy Environics Ltd. is a health tech firm working in the field of emissions protection & enhancing wellness. Environics offers emissions Management Solutions for homes and workspaces to negate the effects of harmful emissions coming out of natural and artificial sources. Our wellness services and solutions are Environmental, Digital & Personal well-being. In a small span, Environics has been implemented in over 2000 establishments, including Airports, Refineries, Steel & Power Plants, Offices and Homes.

