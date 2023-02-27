Get Gold Loans at Low Interest Rates on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, will now provide its customers to avail of a Gold Loan through its website and app.

In India, the cultural and economic significance of gold is profound. Many people consider the precious metal to be a representation of purity, wealth, and fortune. In India, people even consider gold as a secure form of investment and a means of wealth preservation as well. In February 2023, gold prices continued to remain above the Rs. 5700/gram level.

Individuals can avail of a loan amount of Rs. 5000 up to Rs. 2 crores at a Gold loan interest rate between 9.50% and 28% p.a. for a tenure of 12 months. Currently, Bajaj Markets is providing the Gold loan option through Bajaj Finserv.

Some of the key features of a Gold loan are: • Easy Repayment Solutions: Pay regular EMIs or opt to pay interest periodically • Part Release Facility: One can release pledged gold items partially when necessary by repaying the equivalent amount • Transparency in Evaluation: The market value of the deposited gold articles is carefully evaluated and calculated using industry-grade karat metres • Industry Best Safety Protocols: The gold items are stored in high-quality vaults in motion detector-equipped rooms and monitored 24*7 • Effortless Application Process: The process of applying for a Gold loan is speedy and transparent • Part-Prepayment & Foreclosures: While taking a gold loan, one is given the option to either repay part of the amount or foreclose the entire loan, with no additional cost incurred One must be between the age of 21 and 70 years to avail of a gold loan and must consider certain crucial factors like loan amount offered, rate of interest, applicable charges, tenure, lender’s credibility and repayment schedule before pledging their valuable gold.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing FinTechs in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products.

Bajaj Markets has now become a techfin by launching Skaleup. Skaleup has created state-of-the-art Creditech, Insurtech, Investec & Ecomtech marketplace platforms by leveraging consumer insights, cutting-edge technology and data analytics. These platforms are being provided to B2B customers and partners in India.

