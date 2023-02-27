Hyundai Motor Company on Monday said it has commenced bookings for a new trim of its sports utility vehicle Alcazar.

The company has introduced a new trim of the model which comes with 1.5 litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is real driving emissions (RDE) compliant and also E20 fuel ready. The trim can be booked across the company's Signature Outlets for Rs 25,000, the automaker said in a statement.

''As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Alcazar with a new turbo petrol engine,'' Hyundai Motor India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg stated.

The company has also refined the design of the model as well as introduced new technologies, he added.

* * * * * * Citroen launches E-C3 electric hatch priced up to Rs 12.43 lakh *Automaker Citroen India on Monday said it has launched E-C3 electric hatchback priced between Rs 11.5 lakh and Rs 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The deliveries of the model will start from February end through 29 La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 25 cities across the country, the company said in a statement.

Citroen will also extend its direct online buying process for the model, it added.

''The launch of the new Citroen E-C3 All-Electric is a key milestone for Stellantis in India. With this launch, Citroen moves from being a newcomer in the ICE passenger vehicle segment to a key player in the Electric vehicle segment,'' Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Roland Bouchara said.

* * * * * * BYD India joins hands with Axis Bank for financing solutions * Electric carmaker BYD India on Monday said it has joined hands with Axis Bank for financial products and solutions to its dealers and retail customers.

''The strategic tie up with one of the country's largest private sector banks gives our retail customers a gamut of financing solutions to buy our products and our dealers the access to inventory finance,'' BYD India Senior Vice President - Electric Passenger Vehicle Business Sanjay Gopalakrishnan stated.

This partnership will put the company on the wide network of Axis Bank and help take one step further towards the aim of facilitating EV adoption in the country, he added.

