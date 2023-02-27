Left Menu

MTN South Africa taps Nokia for network modernization and 5G expansion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)
  • South Africa

MTN South Africa (MTN SA) has tapped Nokia to modernize its existing 2G/3G/4G radio network and accelerate 5G expansion in the country. The deal replaces the incumbent supplier and strengthens the partnership between the two companies.

As part of the deal, Nokia will deploy its comprehensive ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio including 5G AirScale baseband, massive MIMO active antennas and remote radio heads (RRH) covering all urban and rural scenarios. The Finnish firm will also provide its Self-Organizing Networks (SON) solution for optimization and network assurance, ensuring MTN's network continues to perform optimally.

By deploying these solutions, MTN will be able to deliver a superior 5G experience to its users with high bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds, and low latency.

"We need next-generation technologies, such as Nokia's AirScale portfolio to ensure that South Africa is a leader in the digital era across the African continent and globally. Our partnership with Nokia allows us to rapidly expand our 5G network so that our citizens and their businesses can leverage the digital economy and reap the benefits of modern connected life," said Michele Gamberini, MTN South Africa's Chief Technology and Information Officer.

In addition, Nokia will establish a new training program focused on driving entrepreneurship and digitalization in the country and across the African continent. The program will be open to 500 applicants and graduates will receive a diploma supporting further career opportunities.

"This significant contract with MTN strengthens our market position in South Africa and helps MTN deliver superior 5G experiences to its subscribers. Our industry-leading energy-efficient AirScale portfolio will improve the coverage and capacity of MTN’s network performance while contributing to reduced carbon emissions. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership with MTN," Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said in a statement

MTN SA is part of MTN Group Limited, Africa's largest mobile network operator with operations in 17 countries serving 272 million subscribers.

