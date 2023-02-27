Left Menu

Apple pays $12.1 mln fine for alleged app market abuse in Russia - Antimonopoly Service

In a separate case, the FAS in January said it had fined Apple around $17.4 million for allegedly forcing Russian developers to use Apple's payment services with the iOS App Store. Apple paused all product sales in Russia a year ago, after Moscow despatched its armed forces to Ukraine, and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia.

U.S. tech giant Apple has paid a 906 million rouble ($12.12 million) fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has previously "respectfully disagreed" with an FAS ruling that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage. The FAS determined in August 2020 that Apple had abused its dominant position, then issued a directive requiring Apple to remove provisions giving it the right to reject third-party apps from its App Store.

That move followed a complaint from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, which had said a new version of its Safe Kids application had been declined by Apple's operating system. In a separate case, the FAS in January said it had fined Apple around $17.4 million for allegedly forcing Russian developers to use Apple's payment services with the iOS App Store.

Apple paused all product sales in Russia a year ago, after Moscow despatched its armed forces to Ukraine, and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia. ($1 = 74.7265 roubles)

