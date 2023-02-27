Qualcomm partners with phone makers to bring satellite communication capabilities to smartphones

Qualcomm has teamed up with leading phone makers including Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to develop smartphones with satellite communication capabilities leveraging Snapdragon Satellite - the world's first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones.

Announced at CES 2023, Snapdragon Satellite is powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and supported by the low-Earth orbiting (LEO) and fully operational Iridium satellite constellation. The solution enables OEMs to offer truly global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications.

The solution is planned to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations become available. For the unversed, NTN is a communications technology that leverages satellites and other non-terrestrial vehicles to enable two-way interaction in areas that can't be covered by terrestial networks.

"By incorporating Snapdragon Satellite into next-generation devices, our partners will be able to offer satellite messaging capabilities thanks to a mature and commercially available global LEO constellation, which can allow subscribers around the world to communicate outdoors with emergency service providers, as well as family and friends," said Francesco Grilli, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm said that Snapdragon Satellite will be available across all upcoming 5G Modem-RF systems and Snapdragon Mobile Platform tiers (from 8- to 4- tier) as the ecosystem matures. It can also expand to other devices in computing, automotive and IoT segments.

At MWC Barcelona, Qualcomm also unveiled Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 - the newest addition to its connected car technology portfolio. The platform is claimed to provide 50% more processing power, 40% power efficiency gains and greater than two times the maximum throughput for secure, reliable and seamless connectivity, as compared to the previous generation.

The platform is being sampled by global automakers for expected commercial availability in late 2023.